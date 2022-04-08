Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE LFT opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.25. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $99,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

