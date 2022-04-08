Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

MGY stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $69,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,952,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,996,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,590 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

