Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Raised to GBX 295 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 242.30 ($3.18).

EMG stock opened at GBX 240.30 ($3.15) on Friday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.50 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.90 ($3.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.91.

In other news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($36,000.00).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

