Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 295 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.67.

OTCMKTS MNGPF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

