Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 295 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.67.

OTCMKTS MNGPF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

About Man Group (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.