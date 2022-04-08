McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

