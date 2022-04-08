Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,277 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $301.37 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

