Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,977 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

