Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target Cut to GBX 390

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.64) to GBX 390 ($5.11) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 370 ($4.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 495 ($6.49) to GBX 460 ($6.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

MOON opened at GBX 214.60 ($2.81) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.54. The company has a market capitalization of £734.17 million and a P/E ratio of 134.28. Moonpig Group has a 52 week low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

In other news, insider Niall Wass purchased 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £7,999.20 ($10,490.75).

About Moonpig Group (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.