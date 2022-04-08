Morgan Stanley Cuts OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target to €48.40

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €64.50 ($70.88) to €48.40 ($53.19) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €48.00 ($52.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of OMVKY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.76. 4,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

