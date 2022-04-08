Morgan Stanley Trims DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Target Price to 1,400.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DSDVY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 36,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,078. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $83.33 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.39.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

