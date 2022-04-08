NBT Bank N A NY Has $41.39 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.57. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

