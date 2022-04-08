Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 330,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 213,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Newell Brands stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.