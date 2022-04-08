Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target Cut to GBX 255 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of N91 opened at GBX 255.60 ($3.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.01. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

About Ninety One Group (Get Rating)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.