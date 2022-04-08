Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target Cut to GBX 255 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of N91 opened at GBX 255.60 ($3.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.01. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Ninety One Group
