Nova R Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,647 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.27 and its 200 day moving average is $311.31. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

