Nova R Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,000. Apple comprises 5.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 173,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,797,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $851,873,000 after buying an additional 45,240 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 188,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,455,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.