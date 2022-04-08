Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given New CHF 85 Price Target at UBS Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

NVS traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.73. 3,115,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

