NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $172.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $168.74 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

