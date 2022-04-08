Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 23,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

