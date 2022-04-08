ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

