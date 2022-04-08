Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $473.98 million and approximately $49.39 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00201654 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00385505 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

