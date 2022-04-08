Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.28. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.