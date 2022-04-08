Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of ORCA opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.05 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. Orcadian Energy has a one year low of GBX 30.55 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 59.50 ($0.78).
About Orcadian Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.