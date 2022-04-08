Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of ORCA opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.05 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. Orcadian Energy has a one year low of GBX 30.55 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

