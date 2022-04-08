OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $593.50

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 593.50 ($7.78) and last traded at GBX 589 ($7.72), with a volume of 104126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585 ($7.67).

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.52) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.46) to GBX 790 ($10.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 707.40 ($9.28).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 528.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 522.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

