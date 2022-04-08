Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

NYSE OSK opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $95.16 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

