PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

PDCE opened at $73.07 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

