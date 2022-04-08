Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

