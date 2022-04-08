Peoples Bank OH Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.