PEPS Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $170.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00218048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

