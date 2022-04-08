Pickle Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $9.41 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and $4.35 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $4.93 or 0.00011523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

