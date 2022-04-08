ProPhase Labs (PRPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – ProPhase Labs had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – ProPhase Labs was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/26/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – ProPhase Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

2/14/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 62,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,626. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

