Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of Pure Cycle worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the third quarter valued at $3,059,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.87. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Cycle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

