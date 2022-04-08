Rai Reflex Index Price Tops $3.01 (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00007047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $68.59 million and approximately $611,618.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.97 or 0.07566860 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,798.76 or 1.00047942 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 22,753,911 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

