Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $154,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.