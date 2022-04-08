Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $129.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

