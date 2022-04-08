Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.