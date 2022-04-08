Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,455 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $99.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

