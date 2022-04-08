Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

