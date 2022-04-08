Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

SWK stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.