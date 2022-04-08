Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in AON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 209,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in AON by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $2,268,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $333.49 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $334.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average is $296.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

