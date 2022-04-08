Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.42 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH opened at $87.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

