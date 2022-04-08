Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.45 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 254.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Copart by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,754,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock opened at $124.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average of $137.74. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

