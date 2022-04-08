Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

