Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $242.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

