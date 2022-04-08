Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 18.98% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $492,829,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14,845.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 556,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 553,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 146.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after purchasing an additional 493,957 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,640,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $145.62 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.91 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.17.

