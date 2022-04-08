Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,203,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.38.

PSA opened at $409.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.75. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $255.60 and a twelve month high of $410.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.