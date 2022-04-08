Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after buying an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $150.33. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

