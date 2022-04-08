Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

NYSE JPM opened at $131.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

