Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 903 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $120.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.