Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.26 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) will report ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.34) to ($8.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($7.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($6.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS.

RETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.