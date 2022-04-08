Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will report ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.34) to ($8.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($7.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($6.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS.

RETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.