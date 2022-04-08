Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2022 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/1/2022 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2022 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2022 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. "

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

